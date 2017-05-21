Watch Kyle Busch’s Million-Dollar Moment From NASCAR’s All-Star Race

Share this:

Kyle Busch still hasn’t taken a checkered flag in a points race this season. But even though his victory in Saturday’s NASCAR All-Star Race won’t bring him any closer to the playoffs, he’s probably celebrating like he did.

That’s because in visiting victory lane for the first time in 2017, Busch earned himself a cool $1 million.

After qualifying for a spot among nine other drivers in the race’s final 10-lap shootout, Busch, as he’s done so often, used an impressive jump off the restart to claim a lead he never relinquished. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver then parked his No. 18 M&M’s Toyota Camry and celebrated as he usually does, except this time with a hefty check.

We don’t want to take anything away from Busch, but his performance Saturday arguably wasn’t the most impressive at CMS.

That distinction might belong to Clint Bowyer’s crew chief Mike Bugarewicz, who found an interesting loophole in NASCAR’s tire option rules.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images