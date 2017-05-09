Watch Mookie Betts Blast Leadoff Home Run For Red Sox Vs. Brewers

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox got off to a hot start Tuesday night in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

Right fielder Mookie Betts stepped into the batter’s box to lead off the game, and he didn’t wait long to put his stamp on the contest.

Betts smashed a Wily Peralta offering over the left-center field fence to give the Red Sox a quick 1-0 lead.

Mookie Betts smokes one to left for a lead-off HR pic.twitter.com/WSAD37RHrM — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 9, 2017

The round-tripper was Betts second in as many games and fourth of the year.

Betts continues to heat up after manager John Farrell moved him into the leadoff spot, a position he occupied for most of last season.

