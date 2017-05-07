Watch Mookie Betts Crush Solo Home Run In Red Sox Game Vs. Twins

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s offense is beginning to awaken.

After posting a season-high 11 runs Saturday, the Red Sox were right back at Sunday against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Andrew Benintendi and Dustin Pedroia homered off Ervin Santana during the first inning, and Mookie Betts got in on the fun in the top of the fifth inning.

The Red Sox leadoff hitter smoked a fastball from Santana over the left-field fence to give the Red Sox a four-run lead.

Mookie Betts hits a frozen rope HR as the Red Sox now have hit 6 in the last 2 games pic.twitter.com/EiBES7pIjW — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 7, 2017

The Red Sox have hit 18 home runs in their last 14 games, after hitting just seven in their first 17 games.

