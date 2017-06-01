Watch P.K. Subban, Evgeni Malkin Fight In Game 2 Of Stanley Cup Final

Share this:

It’s not often two superstars fight in the Stanley Cup playoffs, much less the Stanley Cup Final.

Even though it didn’t last long and didn’t provide too much excitement, Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban dropped their gloves for a quick bout in the third period of Wednesday night’s Game 2.

Malkin actually had previous experience fighting in a Cup Final.

#Pens Evgeni Malkin is the 1st player with a goal & a fighting major in a #StanleyCup Final game since… Evgeni Malkin 8 years ago tonight — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 1, 2017

The Penguins won 4-1 to take a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 will be Saturday night in Nashville.

