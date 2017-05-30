Watch Randy Orton Deliver RKO Out Of Nowhere To Kid Playing In Pool

Share this:

Nobody is safe when Randy Orton is around.

The WWE superstar appeared to have some fun in the sun over Memorial Day Weekend, as evidenced by his recent Instagram video.

The video starts with Orton sitting with his feet in a pool and petting a dog, but it quickly turns to some kids playing basketball and jumping into the water. For a few seconds, it’s easy to forget Orton is there. But you’re reminded of his presence when he comes out of nowhere and delivers an RKO to one of the kids jumping into the pool.

#memorialdayweekend #smackdownlive #outtanowhere #rko @kim.orton01 @wwe A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on May 29, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

“The Viper” strikes again.

And because the RKO is one of the best finishing moves ever (fact, not opinion), we gift you this beautiful highlight video: