Watch Red Bull F1 Drivers Race In Aston Martins With Caravans Attached

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen traded in their usual Formula One cars for Aston Martins attached to caravans, and some fun followed.

In a promotion for July’s Australian Grand Prix, the two Red Bull drivers drove the Aston Martins around the track, and you can tell by their reactions that it was a thrill for them. But as the speed and sharp angles picked up, less and less of the caravans seemed to stay attached.

You can see all the action and more in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool