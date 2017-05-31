Watch Red Sox’s Deven Marrero Club Second Home Run Of Game Vs. White Sox

Share this:

Tweet







Deven Marrero had one career Major League Baseball home run entering Tuesday, but the Boston Red Sox third baseman doubled that total in consecutive at-bats against the Chicago White Sox.

Marrero clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning of Tuesday’s game, the first of back-to-back jacks with Mookie Betts.

The 26-year-old followed suit just one inning later and chased White Sox ace Jose Quintana with a three-run bomb to left field.

It was Marrero’s first multi-homer performance since being drafted by the Red Sox in 2012.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images