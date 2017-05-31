Watch Red Sox’s Deven Marrero, Mookie Betts Crush Back-To-Back Home Runs

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox struggled offensively in their series opener against the Chicago White Sox, but it was a different story Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Red Sox posted four runs in the second inning off White Sox ace Jose Quintana, including back-to-back home runs from Deven Marrero and Mookie Betts.

Following an RBI double from Jackie Bradley Jr., Marrero clubbed his first long ball of the season to left field.

Just as everyone predicted, Deven Marrero just hit a rocket off Quintana pic.twitter.com/esd7N1rRZX — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) May 31, 2017

And Betts followed suit with an absolute laser over the left-field fence, his second home run in as many games against the White Sox.

Mookie Betts with another screeching HR pic.twitter.com/igjt22YaJw — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 31, 2017

We have a feeling Red Sox starter Chris Sale appreciated the run support, especially against his former club.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images