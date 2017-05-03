Watch Red Sox’s Hanley Ramirez Launch Mammoth Home Run Vs. Orioles

Share this:

Hanley Ramirez continues to stay hot.

The Red Sox designated hitter launched his third home run in four games during the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Ramirez stepped to the plate to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning against Orioles right-hander Alec Asher. Asher left a fastball over the middle of the plate and Ramirez blasted it over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street for a solo home run.

Watch the moonshot below.

Hanley Ramirez cracks another HR to put the Sox up 2-0..listen to the noise off the bat pic.twitter.com/YWifzyZwEf — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 3, 2017

The home run only traveled 389-feet, which is a far cry from the two blasts Ramirez hit against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. But wasn’t that launch angle impressive?

Moonshot. 142' apex, in the air for 6.4 seconds. Only the 12th HR with a 40°+ launch angle this year. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) May 3, 2017

The round-tripper gave the Red Sox and ace Chris Sale a 2-0 lead.

