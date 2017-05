Share this:

The Boston Red Sox didn’t lack offense in their Tuesday night contest against the Chicago White Sox.

The Red Sox already had clubbed three home runs in the game before Jackie Bradley Jr. walloped a three-run blast in the fifth inning.

JBJ with a 3-run HR off a LHP showing that he wants to stay in line-up

Bradley’s long ball swelled Boston’s lead to 10-6 in a game in which neither starting ace had their best stuff.

