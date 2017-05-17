Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Launch Opposite-Field Home Run Vs. Cardinals

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox brought their power stroke to St. Louis.

After Mookie Betts got the Red Sox on the board with a leadoff home run in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. inflicted some damage of his own during the second inning.

Bradley took a low-and-away fastball from Cardinals starter Lance Lynn and smoked it over the left-field fence for an opposite-field home run.

The blast was Bradley Jr.’s third of the season and gave the Red Sox an early two-run lead.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images