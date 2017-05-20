Watch Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Rob Ryon Healy Of Walk-Off Home Run

Share this:

Tweet







Jackie Bradley Jr. has made some amazing plays in center field, but this one very well could be his greatest.

The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics were deadlocked in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night, when A’s first baseman Ryon Healy crushed a fastball to dead center field that looked like it was going to end the game.

But Bradley Jr. glided back and leaped at the wall to rob Healy of a home run and send the game to extra innings.

Watch the ridiculous catch below.

Jackie Bradley Jr. saves Craig Kimbrel from giving up a walk-off HR. [NESN] #RedSox pic.twitter.com/2D25o1qrhB — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) May 20, 2017

Wow.

And while the catch is unreal, Bradley Jr.’s nonchalant reaction makes it all the more epic.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images