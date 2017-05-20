Watch Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland Crush 416-Foot Home Run Vs. Athletics

Mitch Moreland is starting to heat up.
The Boston Red Sox first baseman went yard Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics, and he one-upped himself Friday night.
The Red Sox were locked in a scoreless tie with the A’s during the fourth inning when Moreland came to the plate with a runner on second and one out.
Moreland got a cutter from A’s starter Kendall Graveman and he cranked it over the right-field fence for a two-run home run.
The home run was Moreland’s fourth of the year and went a long way.
The Red Sox certainly hope Moreland stays hot.
Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images
