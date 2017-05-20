Boston Red Sox

Watch Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland Crush 416-Foot Home Run Vs. Athletics

by on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 10:54PM
Mitch Moreland is starting to heat up.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman went yard Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics, and he one-upped himself Friday night.

The Red Sox were locked in a scoreless tie with the A’s during the fourth inning when Moreland came to the plate with a runner on second and one out.

Moreland got a cutter from A’s starter Kendall Graveman and he cranked it over the right-field fence for a two-run home run.

The home run was Moreland’s fourth of the year and went a long way.

The Red Sox certainly hope Moreland stays hot.

