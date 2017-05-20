Watch Red Sox’s Mitch Moreland Crush 416-Foot Home Run Vs. Athletics

Share this:

Mitch Moreland is starting to heat up.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman went yard Thursday night against the Oakland Athletics, and he one-upped himself Friday night.

The Red Sox were locked in a scoreless tie with the A’s during the fourth inning when Moreland came to the plate with a runner on second and one out.

Moreland got a cutter from A’s starter Kendall Graveman and he cranked it over the right-field fence for a two-run home run.

Mitch Moreland loves California pic.twitter.com/0ZJVowKXMg — Austin Eich (@Eich_AJ) May 20, 2017

The home run was Moreland’s fourth of the year and went a long way.

Mitch Moreland (14) off RHP Kendall Graveman (13) – 104.6 mph, 33 degrees (416 ft Home Run)

89.8 mph Cutter#RedSox @ #Athletics (T4) pic.twitter.com/u7oTuk4P0q — MLBBarrelAlert (@MLBBarrelAlert) May 20, 2017

The Red Sox certainly hope Moreland stays hot.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images