Watch Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Thrilling Last-Lap Pass Of Kyle Busch Again

Share this:

Tweet







Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s victory Sunday in the GEICO 500 showed exactly why the two-time Nationwide Series champion was once considered one of the hottest young drivers in the sport.

The 29-year-old earned his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win by outdueling Kyle Busch, one of the sport’s most aggressive drivers, throughout the final laps at Talladega Superspeedway. Stenhouse never backed down, finally pulling off a thrilling pass at roughly 200 mph in the No. 17 Ford Fusion.

Stenhouse’s win is gigantic for Roush Fenway Racing, which had not posted a race win since 2014, a drought of 101 races. And Stenhouse’s final overtake ensures fans will be re-watching video of the last lap for a long time.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images