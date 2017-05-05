Watch Ryan Blaney Spoil Every ‘Star Wars’ Movie For You In Two Minutes

Share this:

If you’re one of those people who’s never seen a “Star Wars” movie, but wants to, NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney is just about the last person you’d want to hang out with.

Furthermore, this article is just about the last thing you’d want to read.

That’s because in honor of May 4, otherwise known as “Star Wars” Day, FOX Sports tweeted a video of Blaney summing up the “Star Wars” film universe in just about two minutes. It’s unclear whether Blaney is on the light or dark side of The Force, but you can determine that for yourself.

Dark.

Blaney skirts over some pretty important moments, most notably everything that happened in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Still, respected his knowledge should be, and improved he has as a NASCAR driver.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images