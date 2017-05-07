Watch Sandy Leon Launch Two Home Runs In Red Sox Rout Of Twins

Share this:

UPDATE: Leon has done it again. He hit his second home run of the day during the Red Sox’s 10-run ninth inning against the Twins.

Sandy Leon belts his 2nd HR of the game as the Red Sox tack on 2 more runs pic.twitter.com/LtuxhnQRJy — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 7, 2017

Sandy Leon picked up his battery mate Sunday at Target Field.

After Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale surrendered four runs to the Minnesota Twins in the bottom of the fifth inning, Leon got his pitcher off the hook in the top half of the sixth.

The Red Sox catcher stepped to the plate with two outs and a runner on second base against Ervin Santana, and Leon crushed a 1-1 pitch over the right field fence to give Boston a two-run lead.

Sandy Leon blasts the Red Sox 4th HR of the day..a 2-run blast Red Sox up 6-4 pic.twitter.com/8Dp2OP1GbS — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 7, 2017

It was the fourth home run of the game for the Red Sox as Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts also have left the ballpark.

