Watch Sean Spicer Use Patriots Analogy To Take Shot At Hillary Clinton

Sports and politics don’t usually mix, but the New England Patriots apparently are the exception to the rule.

Sean Spicer once again tangled the Patriots up in politics earlier this week after a reporter asked the White House press secretary if FBI director James Comey made the right decision on Oct. 28 by announcing he was reopening his investigation into then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Many pointed to Clinton’s email scandal as the reason why she lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, and Clinton later insisted she would have won the election had it been held on Oct. 27.

Spicer doesn’t much care for Clinton’s theory, though, and he used an analogy from his favorite football team to drive home his point.

“I’m a Patriots fan,” Spicer responded, via TMZ Sports. “And I think if games ended in the third quarter, there would have been a different team (visiting the White House) last week. But you play a game four quarters, and you play an election until election day.”

Spicer, who was born in New York but grew up in Rhode Island and attended Connecticut College, is referencing New England’s epic comeback in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 late in the third quarter, only to storm back for a stunning overtime victory.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady all are good friends with Trump — tight end Rob Gronkowski apparently likes Spicer, too — so we’d imagine they don’t mind his press secretary showing their team some love.

