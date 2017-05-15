Watch Sebastian Vettel Make Overtake Of Year So Far On Valtteri Bottas

Share this:

Sebastian Vettel has endured a two-year rebuilding phase since joining Scuderia Ferrari, and during the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix, the German driver reminded everybody what he’s capable of in a competitive car.

Vettel pulled of arguably the most impressive overtake of 2017 so far to assume the lead from Mercedes-AMG Petronas’ Valtteri Bottas.

The four-time world champion was closing in fast on Bottas down the front straight at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Lap 25, but even with DRS open, Vettel didn’t have an easy time passing him. Vettel sold Bottas not one, but two dummies to get along side his Mercedes in the braking zone, and even still had to put two wheels on the grass to make the pass stick.

Vettel is a very emotional driver; when he’s performing well, he’s seemingly unbeatable. But when he struggles, as he did in his last year at Red Bull Racing in 2014, he appears defeated even before he steps in the car.

Given how tight this year’s title fight is between him and Lewis Hamilton, however, we should all be on the lookout for more daring moves like this one.

Thumbnail photo via Ferrari