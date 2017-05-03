Watch Stephen Curry Turn Rudy Gobert In Circles Before Sinking A Layup

Share this:

Tweet







If Rudy Gobert thinks twice before defending Stephen Curry on the wing again, we can’t fault him.

The Golden State Warriors superstar bamboozled the Utah Jazz center Tuesday night during Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series. Gobert tried to help defend Curry in the second quarter but found himself helpless to stop one of the NBA’s best dribblers.

Steph stirred up a Chef Curry special. 👀#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/xUMoH1kPWt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2017

Although Gobert, a 7-footer, isn’t built for perimeter excellence, he can hold his own against most players. Yet Curry still turned Gobert inside-out and made him the butt of many Internet jokes.

Stephen Curry just reduced Def Player of the Year candidate Rudy Gobert to a pile of laughingstock. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) May 3, 2017

The Warriors topped the Jazz 106-94.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images