NBA

Watch Stephen Curry Turn Rudy Gobert In Circles Before Sinking A Layup

by on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 11:32AM
If Rudy Gobert thinks twice before defending Stephen Curry on the wing again, we can’t fault him.

The Golden State Warriors superstar bamboozled the Utah Jazz center Tuesday night during Game 2 of their second-round NBA playoff series. Gobert tried to help defend Curry in the second quarter but found himself helpless to stop one of the NBA’s best dribblers.

Although Gobert, a 7-footer, isn’t built for perimeter excellence, he can hold his own against most players. Yet Curry still turned Gobert inside-out and made him the butt of many Internet jokes.

The Warriors topped the Jazz 106-94.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

