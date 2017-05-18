Watch This Insanely Fast RC Truck Drive On Water Like It’s No Problem

Share this:

Let’s face it: you’re never going to be able to walk on water. You could drive on it though, if you don’t mind living vicariously through a radio-controlled truck.

If that sounds like your cup of tea, then you might want to get your hands on a Traxxas Slash 4×4.

Now, a name like that doesn’t exactly scream “good times to be had for all,” but rest assured, this thing is awesome. In addition to being waterproof and fully customizable, the Slash 4×4 is capable of long-distance hydroplaning if owners fit it with paddle tires, Traxxas’ optional high-speed gearing and a Power Cell 3s LiPo battery, according to Autoblog.

An RC Truck that sure looks a lot like the Slash 4×4 can be seen cruising across a body of water in a YouTube video uploaded by ViralHog on Monday.

Although this little demon might hold the title for world’s fastest RC car, it’s probably not the strongest, as that desitnction likely belongs to the the Tamiya Bruiser.