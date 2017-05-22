Watch Tim Tebow Hit His Third Home Run For Columbia Fireflies

Share this:

Tweet







At long last, Tim Tebow is raking again.

The former NFL quarterback and college football hero hit a home run Sunday for the Single-A Columbia Fireflies in their loss to the West Virginia Power. With no runners on base in the fifth inning, Tebow demonstrated his opposite-field power.

With his blast today, @TimTebow ties Michael Jordan with 3 career minor league home runs……Just saying. (🎥 via @LouatTheState) pic.twitter.com/kW8tXfxhUa — 120 Sports (@120Sports) May 21, 2017

The home run was Tebow’s third of the season and first since April 9.

Tebow had been mired in a slump before Sunday, when he homered and hit an RBI double in the Fireflies’ 6-3 loss. His batting average currently is .230, but the New York Mets reportedly are considering promoting him higher in their system after the All-Star break.

It’s a good thing Tebow is hitting better than he throws these days, since fans seem to enjoy any of his exploits at the plate.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images