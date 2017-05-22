Watch Tim Tebow Hit His Third Home Run For Columbia Fireflies

At long last, Tim Tebow is raking again.
The former NFL quarterback and college football hero hit a home run Sunday for the Single-A Columbia Fireflies in their loss to the West Virginia Power. With no runners on base in the fifth inning, Tebow demonstrated his opposite-field power.
The home run was Tebow’s third of the season and first since April 9.
Tebow had been mired in a slump before Sunday, when he homered and hit an RBI double in the Fireflies’ 6-3 loss. His batting average currently is .230, but the New York Mets reportedly are considering promoting him higher in their system after the All-Star break.
It’s a good thing Tebow is hitting better than he throws these days, since fans seem to enjoy any of his exploits at the plate.
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images
