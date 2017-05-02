Watch Vin Diesel Star In Dodge’s ‘Brotherhood Of Muscle’ Ad Series

Share this:

Given his role in the “Fast & Furious” film series, Vin Diesel is no stranger to muscle cars, particularly ones manufactured by Dodge. And now, his relationship with Dodge has expanded well beyond mere product placement.

The popular actor stars in Dodge’s new “Brotherhood of Muscle” ad series, which so far features three entries, all of which were uploaded to the automaker’s YouTube on Monday. The ads frame Dodge as some sort of exclusive club, one that admittedly includes a slew of awesome cars.

In “Monsters,” Diesel hops behind the wheel of the new Durango SRT. Personally, we’re pretty jealous, as the vehicle has justifiably been generating a lot of buzz.

Each ad so far in the series has a distinct “Fast & Furious” vibe, but that’s especially true in “Rally Cry.” Every vehicle in this ad is amazing, but we’re particularly fond of both the Challenger SRT and Charger SRT models.

We’d like to think we have more options in life than having to choose between being shepherds or sheep, but we’ll take Diesel’s word for it.

As you might’ve noticed, none of the ads feature the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon. That’s somewhat surprising, considering how awesome the vehicle is, even if it’s production will be limited to just 3,300 units.