West Ham vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Chelsea has already claimed the 2016-17 Premier League title, but there still are matches to be played.

Liverpool and West Ham will square off Sunday morning at Olympic Stadium.

Liverpool enters Sunday sitting fourth in the EPL table with 70 points, while West Ham ranks 12th at 42 points.

Here’s how you can watch West Ham vs. Liverpool online.

When: Sunday, May 14 at 9:15 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

