What To Expect From Red Sox’s David Price In 2017 Season Debut

The Boston Red Sox will get a much-needed lift to their starting rotation Monday, as David Price is set to make his 2017 season debut in Chicago against the White Sox.

Price was sidelined for nearly the first two months of the campaign with a lingering elbow injury. The left-hander made two rehab starts with Triple-A Pawtucket, but neither outing went very well.

So what should we expect from the left-hander in his first big league start of the season? Find out in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images