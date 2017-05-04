What To Expect From Red Sox’s Kyle Kendrick In Season Debut Vs. Orioles

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in the series finale on Thursday night as pitcher Kyle Kendrick will make his season debut for Boston.

The Red Sox called up Kendrick from triple-A Pawtucket and placed knuckle-baller Steven Wright to the DL for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Kendrick had a stellar spring training for Boston going 4-0 with a 2.18 ERA.

For more on what to expect from Kendrick, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images