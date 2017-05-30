Where Does Bryce Harper Melee Rank Among Baseball’s Craziest Brawls?

Share this:

You know what they say: The Major League Baseball season hasn’t truly begun until a massive brawl breaks out.

We’re not sure if they actually say that, but we do know Monday’s brouhaha at AT&T Park was one of the biggest in recent memory. After San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland pegged Bryce Harper with a fastball, the Washington Nationals star took action, charging the mound in a fury and trading some serious blows with Strickland before players not named Buster Posey intervened.

There’s already been quite the fallout from the fracas, which begs the question: Where does it stand among the wildest brawls in MLB history? Fortunately, we’ve already done our research on baseball’s best fights, so check out the 11 best scraps of the modern era and decide for yourself where Harper vs. Strickland lands.

Thumbnail photo, inset photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images