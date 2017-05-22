While You Were Sleeping: LeBron James Accepts Blame For Cavs’ Loss

Share this:

While you were sleeping, the Boston Celtics stunned the basketball world with a miraculous 21-point comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

LeBron James accepted blame for the loss following the game after he scored just 11 points and failed to hit a single 3-pointer.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps a crazy Sunday night in the world of sports in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images