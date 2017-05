Share this:

Tweet







While you were sleeping, Marc-Andre Fleury had a disastrous performance.

The Pittsburgh Penguins netminder allowed four goals on nine shots and was pulled in the first period as the Pens lost, 5-1, to the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava recaps everything you missed while you were sleeping in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images