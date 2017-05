Share this:

While you were sleeping, the Boston Red Sox took the rubber game of their series against the Chicago Cubs.

The defending World Series champions made a series of miscues in the eighth inning as the Red Sox tacked on four runs to take a 6-2 lead.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian recaps everything you missed while you were sleeping presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images