Share this:

Tweet







While you were sleeping, the Houston Rockets made it rain.

The team drained 22 3-pointers en route to a dominating 126-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. The loss was the worst in Spurs history.

What else did you miss from Monday night? NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps the night in the video above presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images