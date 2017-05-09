Why Brandin Cooks Already ‘Loves’ Patriots Despite Short Time In New England

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Brandin Cooks was all smiles in his first news conference as a member of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots acquired Cooks from the New Orleans Saints along with a fourth-round pick for a first-round selection and a third-rounder in March. He could immediately become Tom Brady’s go-to receiver after stringing together two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in New Orleans.

“Right away, I love it,” Cooks said Tuesday. “I love the way everyone thinks here. It’s a blessing to be able to be a part of this organization. I’m just happy to be here.”

Cooks joins a crowded offense that also includes wide receivers Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen and running backs James White, Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead and Dion Lewis. It’s safe to say the ball will be spread around.

“I’m excited to join a group like this,” Cooks said. “To come here and do my job, do what I have to do to help this receiving corps be better and help this offense, that’s what it’s all about.”

Cooks currently is playing catchup and said he’s trying to learn the entire concept of the Patriots’ offense rather than just one role.

“I have no clue where I’ll be put,” Cooks said. “The best thing for me is to learn whole concepts so when it comes time, (I’ll) know everything.”

Cooks isn’t the only high-profile signing the Patriots made this offseason. They also brought aboard Allen, Gillislee, Burkhead, defensive end Kony Ealy and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, among others. They certainly aren’t resting on their laurels after winning Super Bowl LI just over three months ago.

“We’re on a mission,” Cooks said. “Whatever mission that may be, I don’t know, but we’re on a mission. That’s what it seems like.”

