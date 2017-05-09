Why Charles Barkley Prefers NHL Playoffs Over NBA Playoffs In 2017

Share this:

Tweet







Some will accuse Charles Barkley of blasphemy. Others will love him after his latest comments.

The former NBA star said Monday on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” he’d rather watch this season’s NHL playoffs than the NBA playoffs. Barkley contrasted the number of one-sided NBA playoff games with the tension-filled contests in the NHL postseason.

“Speaking of a Zamboni, thank God for the NHL Playoffs. That’s what I would be watching in the back instead of some of these blowouts.”

Despite enjoying a dominant NBA career, Barkley didn’t let his past cloud his present judgement about entertainment.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images