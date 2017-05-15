Why Danny Ainge, Celtics Have One Rival Eastern Conference GM Scared

The Boston Celtics are striking fear into the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
The Celtics are one win away from the Eastern Conference finals, and also have a 25 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, courtesy of a 2013 trade with the Brooklyn Nets. And while Boston was content to stand pat at the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline, that has one rival executive very concerned.
The Celtics reportedly were interested in stars Jimmy Butler and Paul George at the deadline but were content to head into the offseason with a glut of talent and assets with which to make a deal.
Should Boston land the No. 1 pick during Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, they will have their pick from a loaded class that includes Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson, Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum. They also could package that pick with some of their other assets to acquire a star like Butler or George to pair with All-Star Isaiah Thomas.
No matter what happens in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Washington Wizards, the Celtics have perfectly positioned themselves to be a force in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
