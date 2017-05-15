Why Danny Ainge, Celtics Have One Rival Eastern Conference GM Scared

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics are striking fear into the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

The Celtics are one win away from the Eastern Conference finals, and also have a 25 percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, courtesy of a 2013 trade with the Brooklyn Nets. And while Boston was content to stand pat at the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline, that has one rival executive very concerned.

1/2 Unnamed East Exec at the combine: "It shocked me how comfortable Danny (Ainge) was to hit the summer with the picks and cap space." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 15, 2017

2/2 Unnamed East Exec at the combine: "He (Ainge) has something ready to go and it scares the (expletive) out of me." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 15, 2017

The Celtics reportedly were interested in stars Jimmy Butler and Paul George at the deadline but were content to head into the offseason with a glut of talent and assets with which to make a deal.

Should Boston land the No. 1 pick during Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, they will have their pick from a loaded class that includes Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson, Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum. They also could package that pick with some of their other assets to acquire a star like Butler or George to pair with All-Star Isaiah Thomas.

No matter what happens in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Washington Wizards, the Celtics have perfectly positioned themselves to be a force in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images