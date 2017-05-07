Why Did Mets Suspend Matt Harvey? The Reported Reason Is Complicated

When the New York Mets announced Sunday morning they had suspended Matt Harvey three games for a violation of team rules, everyone had the same initial reaction: Well, what did he do?
The answer, it turns out, is complicated.
The Mets declined to comment further on Harvey’s suspension, but FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal offered some insight on the situation Sunday via a source close to the New York right-hander.
Rosenthal’s report still leaves some gray area as to what went down between Harvey and the Mets this weekend. Meanwhile, former Mets catcher and current TV personality Paul Lo Duca stirred the pot further with this vague tweet about Harvey:
But Lo Duca’s follow-up tweet suggests the crux of the issue was Harvey failing to show up at the ballpark Saturday.
Even if Harvey had a migraine and didn’t communicate properly with the team about not showing up, it wouldn’t be the best look for a guy who owns a rough 5.14 ERA through six starts.
It’s still unclear whether Harvey will appeal the suspension, per Rosenthal.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images
