Why Did Mets Suspend Matt Harvey? The Reported Reason Is Complicated

When the New York Mets announced Sunday morning they had suspended Matt Harvey three games for a violation of team rules, everyone had the same initial reaction: Well, what did he do?

The answer, it turns out, is complicated.

The Mets declined to comment further on Harvey’s suspension, but FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal offered some insight on the situation Sunday via a source close to the New York right-hander.

Sources: Harvey did not show at ballpark yesterday. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 7, 2017

Source close to Harvey says he had migraine and cited possible communication issue with #Mets. Team evidently saw it differently. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 7, 2017

Rosenthal’s report still leaves some gray area as to what went down between Harvey and the Mets this weekend. Meanwhile, former Mets catcher and current TV personality Paul Lo Duca stirred the pot further with this vague tweet about Harvey:

ALL the rumors about Matt Harvey are completely wrong…but what he did I can't defend. He let his teammates down more than anyone. #LGM — Paul Lo Duca (@paulloduca16) May 7, 2017

But Lo Duca’s follow-up tweet suggests the crux of the issue was Harvey failing to show up at the ballpark Saturday.

17 years I played I showed up at park EVERY DAY including the day my mother passed. Underlying problem here but a text takes 2 seconds. #lgm — Paul Lo Duca (@paulloduca16) May 7, 2017

Even if Harvey had a migraine and didn’t communicate properly with the team about not showing up, it wouldn’t be the best look for a guy who owns a rough 5.14 ERA through six starts.

It’s still unclear whether Harvey will appeal the suspension, per Rosenthal.

Any appeal by Harvey would be based upon whether three-game suspension is appropriate given facts and circumstances of case. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 7, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images