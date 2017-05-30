Wild Minor-League Brawl Features Pitcher Using Baseball As Weapon, Player Stepped On

Share this:

Bryce Harper wasn’t the only baseball player in a fighting mood over Memorial Day weekend.

The Dayton Dragons and West Michigan Whitecaps engaged in a chaotic brawl Sunday during their Single-A Midwest League game. The fracas started when Whitecaps shortstop Daniel Pinero stepped on Dayton’s Jose Siri and didn’t end until after the benches cleared and both players were ejected.

A closer look at the video shows one player, West Michigan pitcher Eduardo Jimenez, astonishingly using a baseball as a weapon. He wasn’t involved in the game, but he took multiple baseballs onto the field and fired one into a crowd of Dayton players from just 15 feet away, hitting Dayton reliever Jason Stallings.

Check out this pitcher using a ball as a weapon during a minor-league brawl last night: https://t.co/SsgHkCGe7z pic.twitter.com/qe7SNuMBJa — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) May 29, 2017

Minor League Baseball is reviewing the brawl and could dispense additional justice.