Wild Minor-League Brawl Features Pitcher Using Baseball As Weapon, Player Stepped On

Bryce Harper wasn’t the only baseball player in a fighting mood over Memorial Day weekend.
The Dayton Dragons and West Michigan Whitecaps engaged in a chaotic brawl Sunday during their Single-A Midwest League game. The fracas started when Whitecaps shortstop Daniel Pinero stepped on Dayton’s Jose Siri and didn’t end until after the benches cleared and both players were ejected.
A closer look at the video shows one player, West Michigan pitcher Eduardo Jimenez, astonishingly using a baseball as a weapon. He wasn’t involved in the game, but he took multiple baseballs onto the field and fired one into a crowd of Dayton players from just 15 feet away, hitting Dayton reliever Jason Stallings.
Minor League Baseball is reviewing the brawl and could dispense additional justice.
