Wizards Fan Leaves Celtics Fan Bloody In Rare Game 7 ‘Win’ For Washington

Being a Washington sports fan can wear you down and leave you in a foul mood.

Washington sports teams haven’t reached a league’s final four since the Clinton administration, and at least one Wizards fan took out his frustration on a Boston Celtics fan as the C’s sent the Wizards packing in Game 7 on Monday night.

We don’t know how or why things got physical, but a fan video caught an “altercation” between two fans Monday night with the Washington fan getting in one apparently square shot to the Celtics’ fan nose.

The result? Blood. Apparently lots of blood.

Per my buddy @daverstevens, a Wizards fan did score a win for D.C. on the undercard tonight at the Garden. pic.twitter.com/DAgpjX8uAh — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 16, 2017

Can’t we all just get along? And would it be too much to ask to turn your cell phone sideways?

