Wonder Woman Might Have Few Complaints About Danica Patrick’s Firesuit

Although imitation might be the sincerest form of flattery, that’s only true when you reproduce somebody’s likeness as accurately as you can. That’s why a certain super heroine likely would take issue with the design of the racing overalls Danica Patrick will wear during this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Stewart-Haas Racing revealed the “Wonder Woman”-themed firesuit Patrick will sport as she takes to the track at Kansas Speedway on Sunday to promote the movie that will be released June 2. It’s designed to look similar to the real Wonder Woman’s outfit, yet there are some very noticeable differences.

The most obvious deviation from the actual costume arguably is the omission of a cape, though we’ll let that one slide because they probably aren’t the safest thing for a driver to wear. However, another tweet from SHR revealed Patrick’s suit also doesn’t have Princess Diana’s signature Bracelets of Submission.

It admittedly does have two small gold bands around her wrist, but they’re so narrow they wouldn’t be very effective at deflecting bullets.

In addition to her firesuit, Patrick’s No. 10 Ford Fusion too will sport a design that advertises Gal Gadot’s upcoming “Wonder Woman” film during Sunday’s Go Bowling 400, and again May 20 for the Monster Energy Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

