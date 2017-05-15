Would Patriots Have Locked Up David Andrews If Draft Went Differently?

Share this:

The New England Patriots reportedly would have made a surprising pick in the 2017 NFL Draft if the San Diego Chargers didn’t intervene.

The Patriots wanted to draft Indiana guard Dan Feeney with their 72nd overall pick, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday, but the Chargers grabbed him at No. 71. This would have come as a shok because the Patriots seem loaded inside with Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason starting at guard and David Andrews at center.

Based on size and testing numbers, Feeney was a perfect fit for the Patriots, however.

If the Patriots had drafted Feeney, they likely would have moved him, Thuney or Mason to center. That likely means the Patriots would not have signed Andrews to the three-year contract extension they gave him last week.

Instead of over-drafting a player at No. 72 overall, the Patriots traded down to No. 83 overall and grabbed pass rusher Derek Rivers. Then they traded up to No. 85 overall and drafted offensive tackle Antonio Garcia.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images