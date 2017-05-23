Yankees’ Aaron Judge Gets Own Cheering Section At Yankee Stadium

Share this:

For Aaron Judge, court is in session.

The New York Yankees rookie slugger already has made a name for himself in New York, and now he’ll have his own cheering section in Yankee Stadium called The Judge’s Chambers, according to The Associated Press, via ESPN.

Made from faux wood panels, the section accommodates 18 fans who are given a judge’s robe to wear and a styrofoam gavel which reads “All Rise!” The robes are adorned with the Yankees’ logo on the front and Judge’s No. 99 on the back.

The new Judge's Chambers at Yankee Stadium accommodates 18 fans picked at random from… https://t.co/9oHzLpCx9R pic.twitter.com/2hmAFIjEcs — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 22, 2017

The section was unveiled Monday before the Yankees’ game against the Kansas City Royals, and unlike the Felix Hernandez’s King’s Court in Seattle, fans can’t buy tickets to sit in the section, but rather will get picked along with their families to sit in the section once they already are in the stadium.

The gavel is theirs to keep along with other mementos, but they must return the robes.

Judge, who leads Major League Baseball with 15 home runs, was somewhat shocked to learn about the new section.

“I was shocked, you know. I was surprised,” Judge said, per AP. “I think it’s going to be a pretty cool idea that the fans will like. It will be something the fans I really think will enjoy.”

The AP reports the Yankees plan to reach out to community groups, Little League teams, schools, hospitals and other groups to occupy the space as well.

The section is 20 rows behind Judge in the right-field seats.

