Yes, Red Bull F1 Actually Has Hummer Golf Cart To Drive Around Paddock

The Spanish Grand Prix always marks the beginning of the European leg of the Formula One season, so teams typically arrive there with their first large upgrade packages. Red Bull Racing is no different, though we’re not sure how successful their revised car will be on track.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner posted a picture Thursday giving fans a peak of the RB13’s new look, and it doesn’t look like the most efficient package. It certainly doesn’t live up to the aerodynamic standards of the team’s technical wizard, Adrian Newey.

A sneak peak at the upgraded #RB13 we're bringing to the #SpanishGP! 😉 A post shared by Christian Horner (@christianhornerofficial) on May 11, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

OK, you caught us, it’s just a Hummer golf cart. But in all seriousness, the RB13 will look a bit different this weekend, both due to its new aero bits and a revised livery with larger driver numbers.

This interestingly isn’t the first time General Motor’s deceased model, the Hummer, has come across our radar in the last week. Former GM executive Bob Lutz’s new company recently began producing new Hummer H1s and is selling them overseas.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool