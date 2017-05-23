You Can Buy The Contract That Sent Babe Ruth To Yankees If You Have Millions

Share this:

Tweet







If you have a few million dollars lying around, then you can try your hand at purchasing a piece of Major League Baseball history.

The contract that sent Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees from the Boston Red Sox in 1919, sparking the “Curse of the Bambino,” is up for auction at Lelands.com. Lelands’ Josh Evans told ESPN’s Darren Rovell the document is former Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert’s original copy.

As one could imagine, the contract could fetch quite a bit of money, as the original copy that belonged to former Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold for $996,000 in June 2005, which equates to over $1.2 million in today’s money. Evans said the most recent owner of Ruppert’s copy once turned down a $5 million offer for it, too.

The lot also includes Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring with the Yankees, which may or may not have been owned by Charlie Sheen — Evans would only tell Rovell that it’s never been publicly sold. Both items’ opening bids were set at $100,000, and the auction runs through June 30.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/National Baseball Hall of Fame and Musem