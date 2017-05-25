Young Boy Injured By Chris Carter’s Shattered Bat At Yankee Stadium

Share this:

There was a scary moment at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night when a young boy was hit in the head by a broken bat.

Chris Carter was at the plate in the seventh inning when he grounded out to Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield. However, the Yankees first baseman’s bat shattered when he made contact and a large piece hit the boy, who was sitting about seven rows behind the Royals’ dugout on the third-base side, according to ESPN.

Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo told ESPN the boy received first aid at the stadium and went elsewhere for more treatment, but that was the only information the team was able to provide due to HIPAA.

“You never want to have something like that happen to a kid or anyone in general,” Carter said, per ESPN. “I guess the good side of it is the square part of the bat didn’t pierce him or anything like that. So I hope he’s OK.”

Carter said once he has more information about what happened to the boy and where he is, he plans to reach out to the family.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images