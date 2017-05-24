Young Fan At Cavs-Celtics Reveals His Allegiance, Trolls Game 4 Crowd

Share this:

Golden State Warriors fans are everywhere nowadays, including in Cleveland.

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers squared off at Quicken Loans Arena for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, and the crowd was a sea of wine and gold thanks to the shirts that were given out ahead of the game. But not everyone wearing the shirts were Cavs fans, and that gave one kid the opportunity to troll the Clevelanders at The Q.

The boy made an appearance on the Jumbotron and revealed his Warriors jersey underneath, much to the dismay of (presumably) his mother.

So this happened at the Cavs game today. 😂😂😂 A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on May 23, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

The Warriors and Cavs have faced each other in the last two NBA Finals, and they’re close to having yet another rematch. Golden State already won the Western Conference finals over the San Antonio Spurs in a four-game sweep, while Cleveland has a 3-1 lead over the Celtics after Tuesday’s 112-99 win.