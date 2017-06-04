2017 NASCAR Dover Live Stream: Watch AAA 400 Drive For Autism Online

Share this:

For the first time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is headed to the “Monster Mile,” as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway.

Just one mile long, Dover is one of the most challenging tracks on the circuit. Passing can be particularly tough, as is always the case on NASCAR’s shorter tracks.

Jimmie Johnson has to be the favorite, as he’s won at Dover 10 times, half of which have come in this race. He’ll face stiff challenges from drivers such as Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch, who always run well at this track.

Here’s how to watch the Dover spring race online:

When: Sunday, June 4, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

