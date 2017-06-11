2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Pocono 400 Online

Share this:

For the first time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is taking a break from ovals, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Axalta presents the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Set amid the woodlands of Long Pond, Pa., the 2 1/2-mile “tricky triangle” is one of the most picturesque tracks around, and also one of the most challenging. Kurt Busch won this race last year, but repeating will be difficult, as he’ll have to hold off the likes of Martin Truex Jr., who currently leads the Cup standings, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who always runs well at Pocono.

Here’s how to watch the Pocono 400 online:

When: Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

