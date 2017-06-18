2017 NASCAR Michigan Live Stream: Watch FireKeepers Casino 400 Online

Share this:

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in the Wolverine State, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Set within the scenic woodlands of southeastern Michigan, the 2-mile, D-shaped track is notorious for producing extremely fast racing. Joey Logano won this race last year, but repeating will be tough, as Denny Hamlin is the only driver to win consecutive races at Michigan since 1992. Logano will face stiff challenges from drivers such as Chase Elliott, who’s looking to become the fourth driver this season to earn his first Cup race victory.

Here’s how to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400 online:

When: Sunday, June 18, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images