2017 NASCAR Sonoma Live Stream: Watch Toyota/Save Mart 350 Online

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is on a road course for the first time in 2017, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

The 2.52-mile track in Sonoma, Calif., annually produces some fascinating racing, as many drivers are operating outside their comfort zones. Tony Stewart won this race last year, but he’s not around to repeat, so look for drivers such as Denny Hamlin, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch to have big days.

Just don’t expect to see Darrell Wallace Jr., as the No. 43 instead will be piloted by a road-racing guru.

Here’s how to watch the Sonoma race online:

When: Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images