2017 NBA Draft Winners, Losers: Analyzing Best, Worst Of Crazy Two Rounds

The 2017 NBA Draft was a wild one.

Several trades, surprising picks and a bold LaVar Ball prediction for the Los Angeles Lakers all played a part in a crazy Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Here are the notable winners and losers of the NBA draft.

WINNERS

Kentucky and Duke

Two of the most successful programs in college basketball history had a very good night.

John Calipari’s Wildcats squad had three players go in the lottery for the third time in school history. No other school has done that as many times.

No. 5: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Sacramento Kings

No. 11: Malik Monk, SG, Charlotte Hornets

No. 14: Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat

Coach K’s team had three players selected in Round 1 and one in Round 2.

No. 3: Jayson Tatum, SF, Boston Celtics

No. 12: Luke Kennard, SG, Detroit Pistons

No. 20: Harry Giles, PF, Sacramento Kings

No. 31: Frank Jackson, SG, Charlotte Hornets

Sacramento Kings

The Kings have been poorly run for a long time, but they actually had a really nice draft. Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox, selected fifth overall, is a very exciting player with his scoring ability and jaw-dropping athleticism. He also fills a major roster need at point guard.

Sacramento then traded No. 10 to the Portland Trail Blazers for Nos. 15 and 20.

Harry Giles, who the Kings picked at No. 20, has top-10 talent if he’s healthy. Knee injuries have kept him off the court for the majority of the last two seasons, but the Duke power forward is very talented. His upside is as high as anyone in this class.

Overall, the Kings filled several needs and could have picked the steal of the draft in Giles.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves ended up trading for Chicago Bulls superstar forward Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 pick, and all they gave up was the No. 7 pick, Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine. Dunn was plagued by a concussion last season, LaVine tore his ACL and played just 47 games. With the 16th pick, the T-Wolves selected Creighton center Justin Patton. He’s not as NBA-ready as some other first rounders, but has tremendous upside.

The Timberwolves, with a core of Butler, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, could be the most-improved team in the league next season.

LaVar Ball

Lonzo Ball’s outspoken father said for months that his son was going to the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 pick, and that’s exactly what happened. He even said Lonzo will lead the Lakers to the playoffs in his rookie season. That’s a pretty bold prediction, even for LaVar’s standards. Still, going to the Lakers was the Ball family’s best possible outcome.

Point Guards

The NBA’s golden era of quality point guards is guaranteed to continue for a while longer after this draft. Five of them (Markelle Fultz at No. 1, Lonzo Ball at No. 2, De’Aaron Fox at No. 5, Frank Ntilikina at No. 8 and Dennis Smith Jr. at No. 9) were taken in the first 10 picks and Derrick White of Colorado was the sixth taken in the first round at No. 29.

Freshmen

A record 16 freshmen were taken in Round 1, including a new high for first-year players selected in the lottery. The previous record for most freshmen in the first round was 13 in 2015.

Most freshmen drafted in lottery in single year:

2017 11

2015 8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 23, 2017

LOSERS

Chicago Bulls

The above passage on the Timberwolves pretty much sums up why Chicago was a huge loser. But basically, the Bulls had a top 14 player in the NBA and got very little in return for him, even though he wasn’t a rental and doesn’t have a salary as high as many other max contract superstars. Dunn and/or Lauri Markkanen (who Chicago selected No. 7 overall) have to become impact players or this trade is going to be one of the worst of the decade.

New York Knicks

The Knicks even entertaining the idea of trading franchise cornerstone Kristaps Porzingis was incredibly foolish. The Latvian star remains on New York’s roster, at least for now.

Selecting French point guard Frank Ntilikina at No. 8 was too much of a risk. Sure, Ntilikina is an excellent perimeter defender and very athletic, but he’s not NBA-ready, particularly offensively, and the Knicks took him over a more ready and more talented point guard in North Carolina State’s Dennis Smith. Kentucky shooting guard Malik Monk would have been a much better pick, too.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers weren’t able to trade superstar forward Paul George, who’s reportedly informed them that he won’t re-sign next summer. Indiana used the No. 18 pick on UCLA forward TJ Leaf, who is a poor defender and lacks strength.

New Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard also went off on George in his post-draft press conference, which doesn’t make the franchise look good.

"I know it's not ideal. But we didn't put ourselves in this situation – he did." – Pritchard on Paul George — Miller Time Podcast (@MillerTimePod) June 23, 2017

Kevin Pritchard: "You've got to get passed mad. I have to get passed mad because we'll make good decisions here if we're methodical." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) June 23, 2017

It was just a bad weak for the Pacers.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images