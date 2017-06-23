2017 NHL Draft Live Stream: Watch All 30 First-Round Picks Online

Share this:

The first round of the 2017 NHL Draft begins Friday night at the United Center in Chicago.

Nolan Patrick, a center for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League, has been rated by most draft experts as the top prospect in this class. He’s expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the New Jersey Devils.

Rounds two through seven will take place Saturday.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the 2017 NHL draft online.

When: Friday, June 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images