The 2017 NHL Draft resumes early Saturday morning at the United Center in Chicago.

Thirty-one first-round picks were made Friday night, and there weren’t too many surprises. Day 2 could be much different, though, especially as quality players start to fall.

Here’s how to watch the rounds two through seven of the 2017 NHL draft online.

When: Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

